Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Biden cabinet secretaries make case for Ukraine aid in Senate

by Nate Ostiller October 31, 2023 6:45 PM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that aid to Ukraine and Israel must be approved immediately during their Senate testimonies on Oct. 31.

The $105 billion funding bill that includes aid for both countries has been held up for weeks by infighting in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Although the bill, which includes $61.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine, is likely to pass in the Senate, its fate is more unclear in the House.

Johnson and other Republicans in the House unveiled a $14.3 billion standalone spending bill only for Israel, Bloomberg reported earlier on Oct. 31. It also included cuts to the U.S.'s Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which would make it difficult to gain support from Democrats.

The White House responded by criticizing the proposed bill for "politicizing national security."

Blinken and Austin echoed that sentiment in their comments to the Senate, pushing Congress to take a broadly unified position and approve the full bill.

Failing to pass the bill would be construed as a failure to lead, Austin said, and could give the U.S.'s rivals a "reason to doubt America's resolve."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, representing the Republican Party, has also tried to push his party to support new funding for Ukraine, leading to a potential conflict with Johnson and the Republicans in the House.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

