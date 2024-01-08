Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.

Following this unanimous decision, the parliament will consider Bezuhla's dismissal on Jan. 10, Zhelezniak added. At least 226 lawmakers must back the resolution, and she would remain a member of the committee even if dismissed as its deputy head.

Bezuhla made headlines last November when she called for the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Her statement came during a precarious time as rumors about an alleged dispute between Zaluzhnyi and Zelensky's office began to surface.

In response, several of Bezuhla's colleagues from the Servant of the People party demanded her expulsion.

The party's spokesperson said in a comment for the media at the time that Bezuhla "is responsible for her own words."

The National Security and Defense Committee decided on her dismissal on Jan. 5.