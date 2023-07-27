Parliament extends martial law, mobilization

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Parliament approved two bills on July 27 extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a proposal to the parliament on July 26 to extend the two measures from Aug. 18, when they are currently set to expire, until Nov. 15.

The president first declared martial law on Feb. 24, 2022, at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18–60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country because they may be called up for military service.

Both measures have been prolonged several times since the start of the full-scale war.