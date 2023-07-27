Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Parliament extends martial law, mobilization

by Martin Fornusek July 27, 2023 6:56 PM
Lawmakers consider budget amendments during a parliamentary session in Kyiv on November 3, 2022. (Photo: Serhii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Parliament approved two bills on July 27 extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a proposal to the parliament on July 26 to extend the two measures from Aug. 18, when they are currently set to expire, until Nov. 15.

The president first declared martial law on Feb. 24, 2022, at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18–60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country because they may be called up for military service.

Both measures have been prolonged several times since the start of the full-scale war.

Officials accused of using war as pretext for hiding ill-gotten wealth
As Ukrainian soldiers are defending their homeland on the front line, officials in the rear are accused of using the war as a pretext for hiding their wealth. They are able to do so because one of Ukraine’s main anti-corruption tools, the asset declaration system, has been effectively eliminated.
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.