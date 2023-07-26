Zelensky asks parliament to prolong martial law, mobilization

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a proposal to the parliament on July 26 to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from May until Aug. 18.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the parliament plans to support Zelensky's proposal and extend the measures until Nov. 15, 2023.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law on Feb. 24, 2022. Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18–60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country because they may be called up for military service.