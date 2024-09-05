Parliament approves FM Kuleba's resignation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament on Sept. 5 approved Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation amid a broad government reshuffle.

Some 240 lawmakers voted in support of Kuleba's resignation, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

Officials confirmed on Sept. 4 that the foreign minister had submitted his resignation letter, without naming a reason. A source close to the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that Kuleba "wanted out."

Kuleba has been in office since 2020. He has been at the forefront of Ukraine's efforts to engage its international allies and secure new partnerships since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Andrii Sybiha, Kuleba's top deputy, is expected to replace him as Ukraine's chief diplomat.

Sybiha is a career diplomat who served as Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey in 2016-2019. He joined President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration as deputy chief of staff in 2021 and was moved to the Foreign Ministry in April this year.