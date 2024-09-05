The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Parliament, Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Ministry, Diplomacy, government reshuffle
Parliament approves FM Kuleba's resignation

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2024 11:58 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Ivanovych Kuleba talks to the media before the start of an Informal meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the Europa Building in Brussels, Belgium on Aug. 29, 2024. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) #reshuffle
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament on Sept. 5 approved Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation amid a broad government reshuffle.

Some 240 lawmakers voted in support of Kuleba's resignation, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

Officials confirmed on Sept. 4 that the foreign minister had submitted his resignation letter, without naming a reason. A source close to the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that Kuleba "wanted out."

Kuleba has been in office since 2020. He has been at the forefront of Ukraine's efforts to engage its international allies and secure new partnerships since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Andrii Sybiha, Kuleba's top deputy, is expected to replace him as Ukraine's chief diplomat.

Sybiha is a career diplomat who served as Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey in 2016-2019. He joined President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration as deputy chief of staff in 2021 and was moved to the Foreign Ministry in April this year.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.