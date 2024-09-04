Ukraine 'needs new energy,' Zelensky says of government reshuffle

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's government reshuffle is needed to strengthen the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 4 at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

"We need new energy today. And these steps (reshuffle) are only related to strengthening our state in various sectors. International politics and diplomacy are no exception,” Zelensky said.

"I cannot predict today what exactly some ministers will do. The answers will come when they are offered certain positions."

His remarks come as the parliament supported the resignations of four ministers — Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets.

The lawmakers failed to gather enough votes to back the resignations of State Property Fund head Vitalii Koval and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. The resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has not yet been considered.

It is not yet known who will replace the dismissed ministers. The candidates may be announced after a meeting of the Servant of the People's faction, which is expected later on Sept. 4.

David Arakhamia, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People's party in the parliament, said on Sept. 3 that the reshuffle would affect more than half of the government's staff.

Zelensky said in March that Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles in the future, following a shake-up of his inner circle.

Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi were then dismissed in May.