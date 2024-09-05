The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Ministry, Parliament, Cabinet of Ministers
Edit post

Ukraine's parliament approves Sybiha as Kuleba's successor

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2024 2:14 PM 1 min read
Then-Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on May 14, 2023. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament on Sept. 5 approved Andrii Sybiha as the new foreign minister after the resignation of the previous top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba.

Sybiha is a career diplomat who served as Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey in 2016-2019. He joined President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration as deputy chief of staff in 2021 and was transferred to the Foreign Ministry in April this year.

The resignation of Kuleba, who held the ministerial office since 2020, was approved by the parliament earlier on Sept. 5. A source close to the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that Kuleba "wanted out."

The change came amid a broader government reshuffle which saw many other ministers and deputy prime ministers leave and change posts.

"We need new energy today. And these steps (reshuffle) are only related to strengthening our state in various sectors. International politics and diplomacy are no exception," Zelensky said.

"I cannot predict today what exactly some ministers will do. The answers will come when they are offered certain positions."

Who’s who in Ukraine’s biggest wartime government reshuffle
At a crucial juncture of the war against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has undertaken a major reshuffle of his government, insisting “new energy” in government was needed “today.” “These steps are only associated with strengthening our state in various sectors — international politics and di…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:12 PM

Putin claims preference for Harris over Trump in US election.

The claim comes shortly after the U.S. announced a wide-reaching crackdown on Russian interference in U.S. elections. Previously, Moscow has been accused of using disinformation campaigns and other means to back Trump against Hillary Clinton and Biden in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
9:11 AM

White House confirms Russia moved 90% of warplanes outside of ATACMS reach.

"The argument that somehow, you just give them ATACMS and tell them they're gonna be able to hit the majority of Russian aircraft and airbases that are, in fact, used to strike them, it's not true, it's a misconception," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a response to a journalist's question.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.