Parliament adopts law to allow insurance against war risks

by Martin Fornusek May 30, 2023 12:31 PM
Ukraine’s parliament adopted a law allowing insurance of investments in Ukraine against war risks, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on May 30.

The decision was supported by 241 out of 450 lawmakers.

The law expands the capabilities of the Export Credit Agency, allowing it to insure both domestic and foreign investments against the risks caused by armed aggression or terrorism.

These investments have to be used for creating facilities and infrastructure needed for industrial production and exports of Ukrainian origin.

According to the current legislation, the Export Credit Agency can insure Ukrainian investments only in other countries.

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, by January 2023, the total damages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine reached $138 billion in terms of destoryed or damaged infrastructure.

Author: Martin Fornusek
