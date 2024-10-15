EU mission to train military in Ukraine to be extended by two years, Borrell says

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Oct. 14, EU foreign ministers discussed extending the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), which trains Ukrainian military forces.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, emphasized the immense pressure on Ukraine's military, stating that "we must provide them with more capabilities and strengthen our training mission."

He confirmed plans to extend the EUMAM mandate for another two years, pending approval from the EU Council.

EUMAM, established in 2022, conducts training primarily in Poland and Germany.

Borrell promised to visit Ukraine once a final decision is made.

He also mentioned progress in unblocking frozen European Peace Facility funds, which reimburse EU countries for military aid to Ukraine.

Hungary, broadly seen as the most Kremlin-proximate EU member, has repeatedly obstructed aid for Ukraine on account that it "prolongs" and "escalates" the ongoing war. These views have been often echoed in Slovakia since Ukraine-skeptic Prime Minister Robert Fico took office last fall.

A proposed reform of the European Peace Facility (EPF) would make financial contributions voluntary, aiming to bypass Hungary's veto on military aid to Ukraine, which has caused a 6.5 billion euro ($7 billion) backlog.