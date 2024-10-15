Skip to content
News Feed, Josep Borrell, European Union, military training, European Peace Facility
EU mission to train military in Ukraine to be extended by two years, Borrell says

by Sonya Bandouil October 15, 2024 4:31 AM 1 min read
EU's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses media during a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 7, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Oct. 14, EU foreign ministers discussed extending the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), which trains Ukrainian military forces.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, emphasized the immense pressure on Ukraine's military, stating that "we must provide them with more capabilities and strengthen our training mission."

He confirmed plans to extend the EUMAM mandate for another two years, pending approval from the EU Council.

EUMAM, established in 2022, conducts training primarily in Poland and Germany.

Borrell promised to visit Ukraine once a final decision is made.

He also mentioned progress in unblocking frozen European Peace Facility funds, which reimburse EU countries for military aid to Ukraine.

Hungary, broadly seen as the most Kremlin-proximate EU member, has repeatedly obstructed aid for Ukraine on account that it "prolongs" and "escalates" the ongoing war. These views have been often echoed in Slovakia since Ukraine-skeptic Prime Minister Robert Fico took office last fall.

A proposed reform of the European Peace Facility (EPF) would make financial contributions voluntary, aiming to bypass Hungary's veto on military aid to Ukraine, which has caused a 6.5 billion euro ($7 billion) backlog.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
4:32 PM

Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2.

A civilian vehicle with five people inside was targeted with an FPV drone, killing two women aged 72 and 56, as well as injuring a 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, according to the regional prosecutor's office.
