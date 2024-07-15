Skip to content
News Feed, Hungary, Viktor Orban, European Union, Peace Negotiations, Ukraine, Russia
Orban pitches 'peace proposal' to EU after Kyiv, Moscow trips

by Martin Fornusek July 15, 2024 2:07 PM 3 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives prior to the start of a European Council meeting at the European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented Budapest's proposal on how to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine in a letter sent to European leaders, a Hungarian government official said in an interview published on July 15.

Speaking to the government-friendly outlet Magyar Nemzet, the prime minister's political director, Balazs Orban (no relation), said that Hungary's plan "is based on a realistic situation assessment, realistic goals, and realistic schedule."

Shortly after Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, Viktor Orban set off for what he dubbed a "peace mission" in Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing, concluding the tour by meeting the presumptive Republican nominee for the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump.

Orban's visit to Moscow and, namely, his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked outrage across the EU, with Brussels stressing that the venture has in no way represented the bloc.

Hungary takes helm of Council of EU. Should Ukraine be worried?
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on July 2, in what became his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The visit came two days into Hungary’s rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, also known as the Council of Ministers. The
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

While the prime minister acknowledged that the EU presidency does not give him a mandate to lead negotiations, Balazs Orban said in the interview that the six months of Hungary's chairmanship should be used to "create conditions for peace."

Hungary has maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war, obstructed sanctions against Russia, and delayed military aid to Kyiv, alleging that it merely "prolongs" and "escalates" the war.

Balasz Orban hinted that other actors on the international stage are worth engaging to work toward peace without naming specific countries. The official also praised Trump as a person committed to peace while criticizing the current EU and U.S. leadership as "pro-war," reiterating Budapest's long-standing narrative.

Trump, who has recently survived an assassination attempt, has repeatedly pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours without elaborating on what steps he would take. According to various media reports, this could include pressing Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

"(Viktor) Orban's plan is now on the desk of every EU prime minister. Our approach is based on a realistic situation assessment, realistic goals, and an appropriate schedule," Balazs Orban said without revealing any details of the proposal.

Zelensky repudiates Orban, says ‘only strong alliances’ can be mediators between Russia, Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on July 5, just days after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

