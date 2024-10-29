Orban lauds Georgia's ruling party for not allowing country to become 'second Ukraine'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the Russian-friendly Georgian Dream party for their disputed electoral victory and for not allowing Georgia to become "a second Ukraine" during his visit to Tbilisi on Oct. 29.

"I would like to congratulate you on the fact that, in the context of the desire for European integration, you have not allowed your country to be turned into a second Ukraine," Orban said at a press briefing with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Kobakhidze.

His words echoed the ruling Georgian Dream party campaign slogan as the "party of peace," presenting the devastation of Ukrainian cities caused by the invading Russian forces as something that they could avoid by cozying up to Moscow.

The ruling party also sought to cast the pro-European opposition's possible victory as a route to war with Russia. Moscow waged war against Georgia in 2008 and continues to occupy two Georgian regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Orban was among the first leaders to fly to Tbilisi to congratulate, despite international observers, opposition politicians, and the country's president all crying foul, accusing the ruling party of rigging the vote.

Although some exit polls indicated that the pro-European opposition coalition would win the Oct. 26 parliament elections, the ruling Georgian Dream party won 54.08%, while four pro-European opposition groups won only 37.58%.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili refused to acknowledge the results, while the U.S. and the EU called for an investigation after reports of intimidation and irregularities during the election process.

Orban's convoy was booed as he arrived at his hotel while thousands of Georgians took to the streets of downtown Tbilisi to protest the result. The Hungarian prime minister is one of the closest European allies of the Georgian Dream and a vocal critic of the aid for Ukraine.