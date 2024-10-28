Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, United States, European Union, Josep Borrell, Antony Blinken, Elections
Edit post

US, EU call for investigation of Georgian elections after reports of intimidation, irregularities

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 28, 2024 9:16 AM 2 min read
Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State in Washington, DC, United States of America on July 9th. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an investigation of the Georgian parliamentary elections over reports of irregularities in statements made on Oct. 27.

The Moscow-friendly Georgian Dream party won almost 54% of the vote in the Oct. 26 elections, but international observers declared the results neither free nor fair.

Pro-EU opposition parties have disputed the ruling party's victory, and President Salome Zourabichvili said on Oct. 27 that she would not recognize the results and called for mass protests.

"We call on the Central Election Commission of Georgia and other relevant authorities to fulfill their duty to swiftly, transparently, and independently investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities and allegations thereof," Borell said in a statement.

"We condemn all contraventions of international norms and join calls from international and local observers for a full investigation of all reports of election-related violations."

Blinken encouraged "Georgia’s political leaders to respect the rule of law, repeal legislation that undermines fundamental freedoms, and address deficiencies in the electoral process together."

"While international and local observers agreed that Election Day was generally well administered, we note reports of irregularities and sporadic violence.  International observers have not declared the result to be free and fair," the U.S. chief diplomat said.

After the results of the Oct. 26 vote were announced, Georgian opposition groups refused to recognize the result and said the election was stolen, pointing to election monitors reporting various violations across the country, including ballot stuffing and voter intimidation.

According to a report by the Election Observation Mission led by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), "the election day was… marked by a tense environment, with frequent compromises in vote secrecy and several procedural inconsistencies, as well as reports of intimidation and pressure on voters… especially on public sector voters."

The Georgian Dream party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, has led the country closer to Moscow, hampering its EU aspirations. Tbilisi's adoption of the controversial foreign agents law earlier this year led to the EU effectively freezing Georgia's accession process, even though it was awarded candidate status last December.

Tbilisi's relations with Washington also deteriorated over the past months as the U.S. began curbing partnership programs and imposed sanctions against Georgian officials.

Georgian president does not recognize election results, calls for protests
“These elections cannot be recognized. This is the same as recognizing Georgia’s subordination to Russia. ... No one can take away Georgia’s European future.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:40 AM

Zelensky claims PM Modi can help end war in 'Times of India' interview.

"Modi is the PM of a really huge country from the perspective of population, economy, influence and impact. Such a country cannot just say we are interested in the end of the war – we are all interested in that. PM Modi can influence the end of the Ukraine war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
1:46 AM

Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.