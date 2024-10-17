Zelensky arrives in Brussels to pitch Ukraine's victory plan to European Council

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels on Oct. 17 to present his five-point victory plan to the European Council and meet the council's president, Charles Michel.

"All European leaders will hear how our positions must be strengthened. We must end this war fairly," Zelensky said in a video message from a plane on his way to Belgium.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Brussels only a day after unveiling the plan to the public during a special session in Ukraine's parliament. He has previously pitched the plan to the U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian leaders to drum up allied support before the uncertain U.S. election.

The proposal is comprised of five points: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, non-nuclear deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture. It also involves three classified addenda that have been shared with international partners.

"In the EU, we are on your (Ukraine's) side for as long as it takes and whatever it takes. We know that you need more military support and more financial support," Michel said in comments to journalists alongside Zelensky.

"Your destiny, the future of Ukraine, is within the EU," Michel added, praising Kyiv's progress toward membership.

The Ukrainian president also said he plans to discuss the EU's promised loan of 35 billion euros ($38 billion) as part of the G7 plan and crucial support needed for the coming winter.

After meeting EU leaders, Zelensky will meet top European Parliament officials and participate in a ministerial-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.