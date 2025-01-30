Skip to content
Oil shipments on pause at Russia's Ust-Luga port after drone strike, Bloomberg reports

by Abbey Fenbert January 30, 2025 11:38 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Tanks belonging to Transneft, a Russian state-owned company that operates the country's oil pipelines, at the Ust-Luga oil terminal on March 5, 2022. (Igor Grussak/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oil flows via Russia's Ust-Luga port in the Baltic Sea appear to have paused in the aftermath of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 30, citing shipping data and a source with knowledge of the oil deliveries.

A a source in the Security Service of Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine hit the Andreapol oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast with drones overnight on Jan. 29.

"The Russians even had to shut down the main pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in Leningrad Oblast," the source said.

A drop in shipping activity at the port appears to back up these claims, according to Bloomberg. Oil deliveries from Ust-Luga fell to zero on Jan. 29, a source with knowledge of the shipments said.

Shipping data indicates that a vessel left the port early on Jan. 29, but shows a gap thereafter. Bloomberg's source did not provide a reason for the sudden decline.

The Andreapol pumping station is part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2, operated by Russian state-owned oil pipeline company Transneft. Its pipeline network supplies oil to the Ust-Luga port.

The port processed about 650,000 barrels crude per day in 2024, representing approximately 20% of Russia's total seaborne crude supply, according to Bloomberg.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian oil facilities with long-range drone strikes, aiming to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce Moscow's energy export revenues. Oil profits are a crucial source of funding for Russia's war chest.

