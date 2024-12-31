Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Oil depot, Russia, Ukraine, Smolensk, Oryol Oblast, Drone attack
Edit post

Oil depot on fire in Russia's Smolensk region following drone attack

by Olena Goncharova December 31, 2024 4:58 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A fire is seen at an oil depot in Tambov Oblast, Russia, after an alleged drone attack on June 20, 2024. (Open sources/Telegram).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil depot in the Yartsevo district of Russia's Smolensk region caught fire following a drone attack overnight on Dec. 31, according to regional authorities.

"A Ukrainian drone attack targeted a fuel and energy facility, resulting in fires," Yartsevo district head, Roman Zakharov, wrote on his Telegram channel. Emergency response teams have reportedly been dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify Zakahrov's claims.

Multiple explosions were heard in the Smolensk region and the city of Oryol in western Russia, according to several Telegram monitoring channels. Authorities have not provided further details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Smolensk region shares borders with several Russian and Belarus regions and is located approximately 390 kilometers from Moscow.

Ukraine strikes ‘only oil refinery operating’ in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, military says
Initially, SBU drones attacked the facility to distract Russian air defenses, providing a “window” for Ukrainian missiles to strike the facility, an SBU source said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.