Oil depot in occupied Crimea's Feodosia burning for 4th day after Ukraine's strike

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 12:26 PM 2 min read
A burning oil depot following a strike against Fedosia in occupied Crimea, Ukraine, on Oct. 7, 2024. (General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian Telegram channels)
Russian emergency services were unable to extinguish a fire for the fourth day after it erupted at an oil depot in Russia-occupied Feodosia after a strike, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Crimean service reported on Oct. 10.

Ukrainian missile forces targeted the largest oil depot in occupied Crimea in the early hours of Oct. 7, resulting in a large-scale fire.

The Marine Oil Terminal is the largest facility for oil product handling in Crimea; the only other terminal of its kind on the peninsula is located in Sevastopol.

As of Oct. 10, 1,137 people had been evacuated from the area, said Igor Tkachenko, the Russian-installed proxy head of Feodosia.

The authorities warned that the amount of water needed to extinguish the fire may also affect the quality and quantity of water supplies for the residents.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Recently, a fire following a Ukrainian strike in the Kavkaz oil and petroleum storage facility just outside Proletarsk, a town in Russia's Rostov Oblast, was extinguished after 11 days and injured 49 Russian firefighters.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.