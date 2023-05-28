Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Ukraine won't join NATO until war ends

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 9:10 PM 2 min read
An activist holds a poster saying "NATO What Are You Waiting For?" during a protest against Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in Krakow, Poland, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fedir Venislavskyi, the Ukrainian president's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said on May 28 that the NATO alliance is unlikely to accept Ukraine until the war with Russia ends.

“The level of evaluation of our Armed Forces by the international military experts is very high and only a military-political issue remains,” he said. “We must be realistic.”

Venislavskyi, who also serves as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, also added that no one doubts that Ukraine will be in the military bloc in the future, “not even the Russians themselves.”

According to him, more details on Ukraine's future integration with the alliance could be reached during the upcoming NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

On April 3, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference that the alliance’s position “remains unchanged and that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance.”

"The first step toward any membership of Ukraine to NATO is to ensure that Ukraine prevails," he said. "I cannot give you an exact date, but what I can say is that allies are extremely focused on ensuring that Ukraine prevails."

Russia launches largest drone attack at Kyiv in 14th mass aerial assault this month, killing at least 1
Debris from an aerial target that was shot down fell onto a gas station in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, killing one person and injuring at least one, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.