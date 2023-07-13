1 killed, 4 injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring another civilian, the regional administration reported on July 13.

According to Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak, the mortar attack also destroyed three homes in the front-line settlement.

Orikhiv lies in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and is a frequent target of Russian attacks. It is also one of the staging points for Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive in the south.

Russia also attacked the village of Verkhnia Tersa near Huliaipole, wounding a 66-year-old resident, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration wrote.

Another Russian attack hit an enterprise in Malokaterynivka, injuring two more people, the authorities added.

A day before, Russian forces hit 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging 44 residential and other civilian infrastructure objects. As a result of an unidentified Russian projectile crushing in the regional capital, 21 people, including eight children, received injuries.