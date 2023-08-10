Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Russian forces burn dead soldiers' bodies near occupied Melitopol

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2023 7:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an attempt to hide losses, Russian forces bury dead soldiers in occupied Ukrainian territories instead of transporting the bodies to Russia, Ukraine's deputy defense minister said on Aug. 10.

Dead Russian soldiers have been cremated "almost non-stop" near the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Hanna Maliar. "Residents have been feeling the characteristic acrid smoke for a long time."

Russia also transfers the bodies to a local morgue in Kherson Oblast's Chaplynka on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River, added the official. They are being buried in two locations, with one covering up to 100 hectares.

Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing in the country's east and south, while Russian forces are trying to regain positions in Kharkiv Oblast they had lost last autumn. According to Maliar, Moscow currently loses "hundreds" of soldiers killed along the front lines.

As of Aug. 10, Russia has lost 252,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces wrote in its daily update.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv has provided precise information about their troop casualties.

In April 2022, the Mariupol City Council reported that Russia's special brigades were collecting and burning the bodies of murdered residents, using mobile crematoriums to hide their war crimes. Tens of thousands of civilians may have been killed in Mariupol.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

