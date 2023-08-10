General Staff: Russia has lost 252,200 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 10 that Russia had lost 252,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,278 tanks, 8,303 armored fighting vehicles, 7,495 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,028 artillery systems, 711 multiple launch rocket systems, 469 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 313 helicopters, 4,179 drones, and 18 boats.