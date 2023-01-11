Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Russian attack on Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 11:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 11, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol district military administration.

The attack injured one local resident, Yevtushenko reported. Nine residential buildings, a greenhouse, eight cars, and a power line were damaged as a result of the shelling, according to the official.

Earlier on Jan. 11, Valentyn Rezhichenko, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor, said that the Russian military hit the Nikopol district two times overnight with heavy artillery, firing at least 10 projectiles at the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. There were no casualties, he added.

Russia ends the year by killing, wounding, displacing civilians
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
