Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 2, injure 12 over past 24 hours

Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine killed two people and wounded at least 12 in the past 24 hours, according to local authorities.

Russian forces killed one civilian and injured two more in Bakhmut, and killed another one in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 9. Russia struck at least 10 settlements in the region, damaging three private houses and a store, Kyrylenko said.

On Jan. 9 morning, Russia launched an S-300 missile at a local market in the village of Shevchenkove, injuring seven people, including a 13-year-old girl, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Syniehubov reported that over the past 24 hours, Russia attacked the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv Oblast with artillery, tanks, and mortars, damaging farm buildings in Kupiansk and a private house in the village of Vovchanski Khutory.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 77 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and mortars, wounding three people, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The attacks damaged private houses and highrises in the residential areas of Kherson city, Yanushevych said.

Russian military hit Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast two times overnight with heavy artillery, firing at least 10 projectiles at the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities, Valentyn Rezhichenko, the oblast governor, wrote on Telegram. There were no casualties, he added.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under Russian fire. Local authorities received six reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide information on casualties.

The Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast came under Russian artillery fire on Jan. 8, said Vitaliy Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Russia struck three communities in Sumy Oblast close to the border with Russia 63 times at night and in the morning of Jan. 9, the oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported. No casualties were reported, and Zhyvytsky didn’t provide information on damage.

Russian forces hit the Hremiach and Vyshenky settlements in Chernihiv Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border on Jan. 8, according to Northern Operational Command. Russian troops fired six projectiles from mortars, one grenade, and 15 shells from MLRS at the villages, damaging a car, the Ukrainian military said. No casualties were reported.

Eight settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian artillery and tanks over the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties and damage.