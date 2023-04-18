Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Over 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers considered missing

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 7:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 7,000 Ukrainian servicemembers are currently considered missing, Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for missing persons, said on April 18.

According to the Ukrainian official, about 60-65% of missing persons usually turn out to be in captivity, while the rest might no longer be alive.

"We hope those people we are looking for as missing persons are indeed captured (rather than dead)," Kotenko said on national television, as cited by Ukrainian media outlet New Voice.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine has brought back 2,235 prisoners of war from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on April 18.

Defense Minister: Ukraine’s military casualties lower than Turkey earthquake death toll
“We have casualties, of course, because we are at war. But they are critically smaller than the Russian ones,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Spanish newspaper La Razon, adding Russia is using its soldiers as “cannon fodder.”
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
