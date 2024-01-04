Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Interior Minister: Police open 9,000 criminal cases related to draft evasion

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2024 7:45 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 5, 2023. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Police have opened 9,000 criminal proceedings regarding mobilization evasion, of which 2,600 have started court proceedings, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on air on Jan. 4.

Ukraine is seeking to mobilize more new soldiers and dissuade its citizens from avoiding military service as the second anniversary of the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion approaches in February.

The government submitted a draft law on mobilization and military service to parliament on Dec. 25, which proposes, among other things, to restrict the rights of those who evade military registration and service.

Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov started talks on the new law with the parliamentary committee on security and defense on Jan. 4.

Criminal proceedings are initiated if an employee of a local enlistment office suspects a person of evading mobilization and reports this to the police, according to Klymenko.

If someone is suspected of evading the draft, their local enlistment office reports this to the police, who can open criminal proceedings.  

The police then begin an investigation under Article 336 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, Klymenko said.

This stipulates that the evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization is a crime that carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.

"If there is a war, then every citizen must fulfill his duty either in the rear or at the front," and that society  Klymenko said,

A BBC report in November indicated that in the first 18 months since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, nearly 20,000 Ukrainian men violated martial law and left the country, evading mobilization.

Ukraine carried out a nationwide inspection of recruitment offices in August 2023, which revealed multiple violations, including corruption, abuse of power, and fraud, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to fire the heads of all regional military enlistment offices.

Putin signs decree on giving Russian citizenship to foreign fighters
Foreign nationals who join the Russian Armed Forces will be able to apply for Russian citizenship, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.