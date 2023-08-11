Zelensky: All enlistment office chiefs to be dismissed in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 11 that the heads of all regional military enlistment offices across Ukraine would be dismissed.

The decision comes after a nationwide inspection of Ukraine's recruitment offices revealed multiple violations, including corruption, power abuse, and fraud.

The fired enlistment chiefs will be replaced with officers who have had battlefield experience after they undergo an inspection by the Security Service.

“This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery in wartime is treason,” Zelensky said in a video address.

The decision was approved at an Aug. 11 meeting of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will be responsible for its implementation.

Ukrainian authorities began the nationwide inspection of military recruitment offices in late June after journalists discovered that the family of Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office, had purchased property worth $4.5 million in Spain during the full-scale war.

According to Zelensky, a total of 112 criminal cases have been opened against Ukrainian enlistment officials, and 33 people have been charged.

Zelensky assured that every enlistment officer would be held responsible if proven guilty.

“Dismissed military enlistment offices heads and other officials who have epaulets and for whom no data on crimes or violations have been found (can go) to the front if they want to keep epaulets and prove their dignity," added Zelensky.

“But let me emphasize: the army is not and never will be a substitute for criminal punishment. Officials who confused epaulets and benefits will definitely be brought to trial.”

Zelensky also announced a meeting of the National Security Council regarding the work of military medical commissions in Ukraine, criticized by soldiers and NGOs. The meeting will take place in two weeks.