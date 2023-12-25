Skip to content
Government submits draft law on mobilization to Verkhovna Rada

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 11:24 PM 2 min read
Three Ukrainian soldiers walk through the forest at dawn, which has been covered with smoke after artillery fire during combat manoeuvers in the Kreminna Forest in Luhansk Oblast on Sept. 24, 2023. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The government has submitted a draft law on mobilization and military service to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in parliament, reported on Dec. 25.

Earlier on Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the Cabinet was expected to submit the draft law today regardless of the holiday.

"The working algorithm has not changed. The military command has submitted a request to mobilize 500,000 military personnel. The government is developing rules," Arakhamia wrote.

During his press conference on Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's military leadership had proposed to mobilize 450,000-500,000 additional conscripts but that the plan had yet to address several key issues before he could support it.

"This is a serious number. I said I need more arguments to support this direction," Zelensky said during the press conference.

Echoing the president's statement, Arakhamia wrote that "simply recruiting new people and not solving the problems of those who are currently serving is not a solution."

"The military need solutions to their problems. Society wants answers to all sensitive questions."

During an interview with Suspilne on Dec. 24, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said he expected a bill on the mobilization of conscripts to be registered in parliament in the "coming days."

The bill would change the mobilization approaches in Ukraine to ensure that society does not see conscription as "punishment" and would address joining the military to serve the country, training conscripts, rotation, and finishing military service, he added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
