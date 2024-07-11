Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Norway, Air defense, Ukraine's air defense, Western aid
Edit post

Norway to allocate nearly $93 million to bolster Ukraine's air defenses

by Kateryna Hodunova July 11, 2024 6:44 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (L) during a press conference following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Oslo will allocate 1 billion Norwegian kroner (around $93 million) to bolster Ukraine's air defense, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced on July 11 at the NATO summit in Washington, as reported by Reuters.

This announcement, came a day after Norway pledged to send six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Norwegian government will contribute these funds to the German-led Immediate Action for Air Defense initiative, launched in 2024, which aims to quickly enhance Ukraine's air defenses.

"The Ukrainians need more air defense to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles," Stoere said. "The brutal attacks we have seen this past week highlight the urgent need for greater protection from Russian air attacks."

In cooperation with Germany, Norway will also donate a complete IRIS-T air defense battery to Ukraine this autumn, Stoere said.

Oslo had already allocated 4 billion Norwegian kroner to fund air defense measures for Ukraine through 2024, according to Reuters.

Norway has recently ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and to aid Ukraine. In late May, Oslo announced a new package of military aid for Kyiv worth around $190 million.

US, NATO allies to deliver ‘dozens’ of air defense systems in coming months, including 4 Patriots
The U.S. and at least nine other NATO allies have agreed to send dozens of air defense systems in the coming months to Ukraine, including at least four Patriot batteries, according to a joint agreement issued on July 9.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.