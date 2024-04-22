Norway to provide Ukraine with new contributions for air defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will provide Ukraine with new contributions, including funding, to improve the country's air defense, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told the TV2 media outlet on April 21.

Ukraine's air defenses have been particularly strained in recent months amid the onslaught of Russian missile and drone attacks and the delay in aid from the U.S.

Stoere said there are "significant sums" to be directed to Ukraine's air defense but did not specify the exact amount.

"We will return to that when we present the revised budget," Stoere said.

"It is expensive, but preserving peace and freedom costs money. Those who pay the highest price are Ukraine and Ukrainians."

The prime minister added, "It takes time to produce air defenses. This means that you have to send air defenses from your own warehouses."

It was not immediately clear what portion of Norway's new contribution would be financial and which part would consist of military equipment.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on April 19 that NATO allies pledged to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, including Patriots. Stoltenberg added that he could not comment at the time on the specific number of new contributions.

Norway has recently ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and for supporting Ukraine. Oslo allocated 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($190 million) in January for this purpose.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Norway has committed 7.5 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to Ukraine as of February 2024.