News Feed, Norway, Ukraine, Air defense, Foreign assistance, Military
Norway to provide Ukraine with new contributions for air defense

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2024 2:28 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during a press conference in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 13, 2023. (The Office of the President of Ukraine/Facebook)
Norway will provide Ukraine with new contributions, including funding, to improve the country's air defense, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told the TV2 media outlet on April 21.

Ukraine's air defenses have been particularly strained in recent months amid the onslaught of Russian missile and drone attacks and the delay in aid from the U.S.

Stoere said there are "significant sums" to be directed to Ukraine's air defense but did not specify the exact amount.

"We will return to that when we present the revised budget," Stoere said.

"It is expensive, but preserving peace and freedom costs money. Those who pay the highest price are Ukraine and Ukrainians."

The prime minister added, "It takes time to produce air defenses. This means that you have to send air defenses from your own warehouses."

It was not immediately clear what portion of Norway's new contribution would be financial and which part would consist of military equipment.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on April 19 that NATO allies pledged to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, including Patriots. Stoltenberg added that he could not comment at the time on the specific number of new contributions.

Norway has recently ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and for supporting Ukraine. Oslo allocated 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($190 million) in January for this purpose.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Norway has committed 7.5 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to Ukraine as of February 2024.

Zelensky meets German vice-chancellor in Kyiv to discuss air defense
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Germany’s Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck during the latter’s visit to Kyiv on April 18.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

