US approves $285 million sale of NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 12:46 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a move to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities against potential Russian threats, the United States has authorized the sale of a NASAMS air defense system and associated equipment worth $285 million to Kyiv.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) released a statement on May 24 affirming Ukraine's pressing need to bolster its defenses against missile strikes and aerial threats originating from Russia. The acquisition and effective deployment of this air defense system will significantly enhance Ukraine's ability to protect its citizens and critical national infrastructure.

The DSCA emphasized that the proposed sale "will support the foreign policy goals" and national security objectives of the U.S. by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. The sale will not necessitate the assignment of additional American government personnel or contractors to Ukraine, according to the official statement.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ.

The State Department has granted approval for the sale, and the DSCA has now formally notified Congress, which must still provide its consent for the transaction to proceed.

While numerous countries, including the U.S., have previously provided substantial military aid to Ukraine in its efforts against Russian aggression, this particular transaction marks a notable sale rather than a donation.

Ukraine's air defense systems have played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation from strikes and thwarting Moscow's attempts to gain control of the skies.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
