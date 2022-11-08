Pentagon confirms 2 NASAMS air defense systems delivery to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed on Nov. 8 that Ukraine had received two NASAMS air defense systems which are already being used on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces previously completed training in operating and maintaining these weapons held by the U.S. in Europe, according to Ryder.

“These systems will contribute to Ukrainian air defense capabilities and will help protect the Ukrainian people against Russian aerial attacks, including those conducted by drones or cruise missiles,” said Ryder.

Ryder refused to comment on whether the delivery of the operational-tactical missile system ATACMS is possible, adding that the U.S. “continues to have an ongoing and robust dialogue with Ukraine and with … allies and partners in terms of what Ukraine battlefield’s needs are.”

Earlier On Nov. 7, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that long-anticipated Western air defense systems NASAMS and Aspide had arrived in Ukraine.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia would likely launch more massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Since mid-October, Russian attacks have damaged 30-40% of Ukraine’s energy system, according to Zelensky.

