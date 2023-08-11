Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Yermak: Ukraine, UK start talks on security guarantees

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 9:38 PM 1 min read
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak speaks during his joint press conference with the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former president of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos on August 16, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The governments of Ukraine and the U.K. began bilateral negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Aug. 11.

Ukraine also started talks on security guarantees with the U.S. on Aug. 3, the Presidential Office said.

"Indeed, after our American colleagues, we started (talks) with our friends, partners from Great Britain. This is a country that is providing key assistance and is one of our main strategic partners," Yermak said on television.

"Today, a very important conversation indeed (with the U.K.) took place," he added.

The Group of Seven (G7) members presented their long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July.

Under this plan, individual countries will provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

According to Yermak, 13 other countries have already joined the G7 declaration.

G7 reveals plans to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine
The Group of Seven (G7) officially announced plans for long-term security commitments to help Ukraine defend itself against current and future Russian aggression in a statement issued on July 12.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
