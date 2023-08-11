Yermak: Ukraine, UK start talks on security guarantees

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governments of Ukraine and the U.K. began bilateral negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Aug. 11.

Ukraine also started talks on security guarantees with the U.S. on Aug. 3, the Presidential Office said.

"Indeed, after our American colleagues, we started (talks) with our friends, partners from Great Britain. This is a country that is providing key assistance and is one of our main strategic partners," Yermak said on television.

"Today, a very important conversation indeed (with the U.K.) took place," he added.

The Group of Seven (G7) members presented their long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July.

Under this plan, individual countries will provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

According to Yermak, 13 other countries have already joined the G7 declaration.