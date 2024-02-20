Skip to content
North Korean media: Putin gifts car to Kim Jong Un

by Abbey Fenbert February 20, 2024 7:08 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un on Sept. 13, 2023. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un a car to signify their "special personal relations," the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Feb. 20.

Putin and Kim have deepened ties in recent months, following a meeting of the leaders in Russia in September 2023 to negotiate an arms deal.

KCNA claimed that a delegation from Russia delivered a Russian-made car to Kim's top deputies, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong, on Feb. 18. The make and model of the vehicle was not disclosed.

The car is reportedly intended for Kim Jong Un's "personal use."

“Kim Yo Jong courteously conveyed Kim Jong Un’s thanks to Putin to the Russian side, saying that the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders of the DPRK and Russia and as the best one,” KCNA said, referring to North Korea by its title, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Putin's gift is a potential violation of United Nations sanctions against North Korea, which prohibit the transfer of any "transportation vehicles" and other luxury goods to the country.

Kim has a reputation for favoring high-end cars, and has been seen travelling in luxury vehicles such as a Rolls-Royce and a Mercedes-Maybach Pullman Guard armored limousine, valued at $1 million.

Putin and Kim met for official talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far-eastern Amur Oblast in September 2023. During the visit, Kim raised a toast to Putin and praised him for "building a strong, modern Russia."

Shipments of weapons from North Korea to Russia followed soon after.

Russia in exchange has offered Pyongyong advanced military technology and the opportunity to use Ukrainian cities as a testing ground for North Korea's long-range attack capabilities, including ballistic missiles.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
