Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: 1,300 luxury cars enter Russia despite sanctions

by Abbey Fenbert November 14, 2023 1:43 AM 2 min read
The Ferrari 812 Competizione on display at The Ferrari Gala on Oct. 17, 2023 in New York City. Russia managed to import the $534,000 car despite Western sanctions. (Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 1,319 luxury cars worth a combined $229.6 million have entered Russia since the U.S. and the EU banned the shipment of high-end automobiles in March 2022, the independent Russian media outlet Verstka reported on Nov. 13, citing an internal investigation of customs data.

Russia has received 551 Land Rovers, 226 Mercedes-Benz vehicles, 177 Porsches, and other luxury-brand cars since the ban on such imports went into effect on March 15, 2022.

Russia has also imported at least 42 high-priced supercars, the most expensive of which is a Ferrari 812 Competizione, worth nearly $534,000.

While Russia's imports of luxury cars fell sharply after sanctions were first imposed, customs data shows that shipments picked up again in 2023.

In the first nine months after the ban, records indicate that only 378 high-end cars (worth over $100,000) entered Russia. In the first nine months of 2023, however, at least 941 vehicles crossed the Russian border.

According to Verstka, the vehicles were imported through intermediaries in third countries, primarily Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Belarus, and the United Arab Emirates.

The EU is currently negotiating its 12th round of sanctions against Russia. One of its primary aims is to prevent Russia from evading sanctions by working with third-party countries.

That diamond ring? It may have helped pay for Russia’s war
Editor’s note: This story uses sources who are speaking on condition of anonymity since revealing their identities would heavily damage their careers and expose them to legal and personal risks in the diamond industry. Their identities are known to the Kyiv Independent. Top findings: * Despite th…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
8:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11. This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
6:20 AM

Update: Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 4.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 11 injured four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the city. A previous version of this article stated that only two individuals were injured.
5:31 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 2.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram that around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital during the early hours of Dec. 11. Debris reportedly fell in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.
3:43 AM

Zelensky: I spoke with Orban as frankly as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram that he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban 'as frankly as possible' in a sideline conversation between the two leaders during the inauguration ceremony for Argentina's newly elected president on Dec. 10.
1:03 AM

Ukraine's corruption prevention agency opens asset declaration registry.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) opened 24-hour access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government. The Register reportedly allows Ukrainians to submit and review property declarations of public servants.
12:09 AM

Zelensky holds call with von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of meetings in Brussels this week that will determine future aid to Kyiv as well as Ukraine's EU accession.
10:55 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden in the US on Dec 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the U.S. on Dec. 11, where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden the following day, the two leaders' offices announced, as U.S. funding for Ukraine is rapidly running out and further aid is being held up in Congress by Republican opposition.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.