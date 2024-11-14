Trump's nominee for UN envoy dodges question on earlier support for Ukraine's NATO accession

This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump's pick for the U.N. envoy, Elise Stefanik, dodged questions on her earlier support for Ukraine's NATO accession and on calling Russia's war in Ukraine "genocidal," with her office saying her views now fully align with Trump's, CNN reported on Nov. 13.

Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, the Republican Congresswoman said that Ukraine needs "to be admitted into NATO and we need to do everything we can by providing them munitions and Javelins," reminding that the weaponry was first provided under the Trump administration.

When asked about the matter again by CNN after Trump tapped her for the U.N. job, Stefanik's office said the Congresswoman's views fully align with those of the president-elect, without going into details.

"Chairwoman Stefanik fully supports President Trump’s peace through strength policy agenda and will follow his lead as Commander in Chief on best practices to end the war in Ukraine," her communications director, Ali Black, was quoted as saying by CNN.

Stefanik was among the 400 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who were sanctioned by Russia, calling the sanctions a "badge of honor" at the time.

As public opinion in the U.S. regarding aid to Ukraine shifted and some Republicans became increasingly vocal in their opposition, she also voted against the $60 billion aid package that eventually passed in April 2024.

After Trump's victory in the presidential election on Nov. 5, she was appointed to lead U.S. representation at the United Nations.

"Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America first fighter," President-elect Trump said.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

Predictions range from Trump keeping his word and ending the war as soon as possible in a "land-for-peace" scheme to more optimistic views that the incoming president would not leave Ukraine behind after so much American taxpayer money was spent on its security.