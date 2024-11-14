Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Trump's nominee for UN envoy dodges question on earlier support for Ukraine's NATO accession

by Boldizsar Gyori November 14, 2024 2:43 PM 2 min read
House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) speaks during a news conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump's pick for the U.N. envoy, Elise Stefanik, dodged questions on her earlier support for Ukraine's NATO accession and on calling Russia's war in Ukraine "genocidal," with her office saying her views now fully align with Trump's, CNN reported on Nov. 13.

Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, the Republican Congresswoman said that Ukraine needs "to be admitted into NATO and we need to do everything we can by providing them munitions and Javelins," reminding that the weaponry was first provided under the Trump administration.

When asked about the matter again by CNN after Trump tapped her for the U.N. job, Stefanik's office said the Congresswoman's views fully align with those of the president-elect, without going into details.

"Chairwoman Stefanik fully supports President Trump’s peace through strength policy agenda and will follow his lead as Commander in Chief on best practices to end the war in Ukraine," her communications director, Ali Black, was quoted as saying by CNN.

Stefanik was among the 400 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who were sanctioned by Russia, calling the sanctions a "badge of honor" at the time.

As public opinion in the U.S. regarding aid to Ukraine shifted and some Republicans became increasingly vocal in their opposition, she also voted against the $60 billion aid package that eventually passed in April 2024.

After Trump's victory in the presidential election on Nov. 5, she was appointed to lead U.S. representation at the United Nations.

"Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America first fighter," President-elect Trump said.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

Predictions range from Trump keeping his word and ending the war as soon as possible in a "land-for-peace" scheme to more optimistic views that the incoming president would not leave Ukraine behind after so much American taxpayer money was spent on its security.

What do Trump’s first team picks mean for Ukraine?
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s first team picks have both positive and negative implications for Ukraine, with Kyiv left guessing what kind of policy they will pursue, according to Ukrainian and Western analysts. Some appointments seem to lean in Kyiv’s favor, while others hint at a more Mosco…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
