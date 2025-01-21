Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

Following Trump's inauguration, Russian pundits and politicians show some enthusiasm, some reserve

Donald Trump was long seen as Russian candidate of choice, in Moscow, however, reactions following inauguration are mixed.

by Karol Luczka January 21, 2025 10:44 PM 5 min read
Traditional Russian wooden Matryoshka dolls depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are displayed for sale at a gift shop on the touristic Arbat street in downtown Moscow on Jan. 20, 2025. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump Russia, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, War

Donald Trump was long seen as Russian candidate of choice, in Moscow, however, reactions following inauguration are mixed.

by Karol Luczka January 21, 2025 10:44 PM 5 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to congratulate his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, issuing a short statement before the start of the inauguration ceremony in Washington.

"We were always ready to support relations of equal cooperation with any American administration," Putin told members of the country's National Security Council in a call on Jan. 20, claiming that Russia was "open to dialogue on the 'Ukrainian conflict,'" a name used by the Kremlin for the war it wages against Ukraine.

Later reporting suggested that Trump's team was already preparing a call with Putin, which could take place "very quickly." On the following day, however, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov denied any preparations.

‘It needs to end’ — State Secretary Rubio’s position on Russia’s war against Ukraine
As state secretary, Marco Rubio will oversee the implementation of the president’s foreign policy, including that relating to Russia’s full-scale war — which wasn’t directly referred to during Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Kremlin officials project caution

Russian parliamentarians, whose role is diminished to approving Putin's agenda and attacking his enemies, on Jan. 20 showed signs of reserve.

Trump simply "doesn't have a final stance" on the war, according to Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, which has little to no real power in the country.

This would explain why Trump didn't mention Russia's war a single time in his inauguration speech, Kosachev argued.

This also means that improving Russian-American relations "will be difficult," said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Affairs.

Slutsky, the leader of one of the country's pro-Putin political parties, blamed former U.S. President Joe Biden for the tarnished relations between the two countries.

The U.S. will remain "hostile to Russia," said Russian Senator Andrey Klishas.

‘A team of attention-seekers’ — Ukrainians react to Trump’s Inauguration speech
Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20, giving a speech containing a bombastic series of announcements and executive orders, not to mention the declaration of two national emergencies. Setting out the goals of his second term, with billionaires Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Me…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Propaganda turns to Zelensky, spreads conspiracy theories

Kremlin pundits, meanwhile, didn't turn their tune, blaming Ukraine for, well, everything.

Olga Skabeeva, the host of a popular evening talk show, connected with Ekaterina Moore, a Washington correspondent for Russian state-controlled media, who demonstrated her invitation to Trump's inauguration on air.

"They invited you, but neither (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky nor (French President Emmanuel) Macron," Skabeeva commented, passing next to the fact that Putin was not invited either.

Putin speaks at the Eurasian Economic Council Meeting in Igora ski resort, near Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 26, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting in Igora ski resort, north of Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 26, 2024. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Zelensky, in addition, would have been desperate to receive an invitation, according to Skabeeva, who quoted Donald Trump Jr, the son of the current U.S. president, who has been actively attacking Kyiv online.

Fellow pundit Vladimir Solovyev, on his end, reposted a publication on Telegram according to which "Trump mentioned democracy 637 times and Ukraine not a single time" in his inauguration speech.

In another post, Solovyev attacked Biden, claiming that the ex-president needed to pardon former U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci because U.S. Covid vaccines had "side effects, which were ordered to stay silent on."

Biden's last-minute presidential pardons were also a topic for Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who claimed that these decrees were "self-incriminating."

Zakharova also welcomed Trump's executive order on the recognition of only two genders, insinuating that under Biden, the U.S. government had been actively promoting non-binary identities in the U.S. and abroad.

As a result, "many people's lives were broken," Zakharova claimed.

Aiming for lifting sanctions, Russian analysts believe

Back on Skabeeva's evening show, Russian parliamentarian and political scientist Andrey Isayev saw this year's Inauguration Day as a "competition between Trumpists and globalists."

Russian propaganda's talking points have long been similar to the ones expressed by right and far-right pundits in the U.S.

The first group, according to Isayev, is "obviously prevailing." However, this does not change much for Russia as "both parties fight for Western domination."

With regards to Ukraine, Trump's presidency would not change much, as the new president "will not leave Europe," the Russian parliamentarian argued.

Trump speaks as VP JD Vance looks on in the VIP area in Emancipation Hall after his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd as Vice President J.D. Vance looks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. on Jan. 20, 2025. (Bill Clark / Pool / Getty Images)

Similar arguments came up on the popular pro-war Telegram channel Rybar, which called upon its readers to "judge (U.S. foreign policy) based on concrete decrees and actions in the next three months," not based on Trump's inauguration speech.

Meanwhile, Kremlin-aligned economists showed hope that sanctions against Russia could be lifted, even if Trump's policies on Russia could be "tough," according to industry expert Leonid Khazanov, who was quoted by pro-Kremlin outlet Lenta.

For 15 years, Lenta was one of the leading Russian independent news outlets. In 2014, months after Russia launched its war against Ukraine, the news outlet was taken over by the Russian government. Fired journalists left for Riga, Latvia, and founded the Meduza news outlet.

Despite Russia's cautious optimism and lack of outright criticism of the incoming administration, Trump didn't return the favor.

On Jan. 20, Trump said that Putin was "destroying Russia" by failing to reach a peace deal with Ukraine. "He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump said following his inauguration.

Putin is ‘destroying Russia by not making a deal’ to end war, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “destroying Russia” by failing to reach a peace deal on Ukraine, Trump told reporters at the White House on Jan. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Karol Luczka
Karol Luczka
Karol Łuczka is a freelance journalist focused on Ukraine and Russia. He also works as Eastern Europe Advocacy Lead at the Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI). Karol holds an MA in International Security from Sciences Po Paris.Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.