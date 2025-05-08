Washington’s involvement may also help mitigate political opposition in Europe, while giving the U.S. strategic visibility over future Russian energy flows, sources told Reuters.
This is the fourth such tranche from the bloc, which is secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
At least 19 children were killed and 78 injured in April, the highest verified monthly number of child casualties since June 2022.
The agreement, signed on April 30, establishes a joint investment fund between Kyiv and Washington and grants the U.S. special access to projects developing Ukraine's natural resources.
Three women in Kharkiv, believing the truce was in effect, were injured by a Russian drone while gardening.
Russian forces struck the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with a drone on Feb. 14, breaking through the confinement and creating a 15-meter hole in it.
The denunciation of the convention will take effect six months after the decision is made.
Xi Jinping is one of 27 leaders expected to attend the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital on May 9.
Some 2020 medical facilities were partially damaged, while another 305 were completely destroyed, the ministry's statement read.
The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"Everyone in Moscow must know that they have to reckon with us. Europe will support Ukraine," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.
Ukraine is considering moving away from the U.S. dollar and closer to the euro as a benchmark for the hryvnia, National Bank Governor Andrii Pyshnyi told Reuters.
US, Russia discuss potential revival of Russian gas exports to Europe, Reuters reports
U.S. and Russian officials have held talks over potentially reviving Russian natural gas exports to Europe, eight sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on May 8.
The talks come as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a peace deal in Ukraine, with some diplomats reportedly suggesting that restoring Russia’s role in the European gas market could serve as a key incentive for Moscow.
Washington’s involvement may also help mitigate political opposition in Europe, while giving the U.S. strategic visibility over future Russian energy flows, sources tell Reuters.
Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European Union nations dramatically cut their imports of Russian gas. State energy giant Gazprom reported a $13.1 billion loss in 2024 as a result. Russian pipeline gas now accounts for only 19% of European supply, down from 45%.
Despite efforts to diversify, some EU countries, like Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, and France, continue receiving Russian gas through pipelines or long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and a Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev have discussed gas exports, two sources said. The two met last in St. Petersburg on April 11. Russia's Direct Investment Fund denied the talks, stating, “Currently, there are no such discussions.”
In an interview with French magazine Le Point, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Gazprom would consider renewed sales to Europe if control of export infrastructure changed hands. Suggestions on the table include potential U.S. stakes in Nord Stream pipelines, Ukraine’s gas transit system, or even Gazprom itself, five sources told Reuters. American firms could also act as intermediaries, buying Russian gas and reselling it to European buyers.
Major U.S. asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard, and Capital Group currently hold minority stakes in Gazprom.
Still, opposition in Brussels remains firm. After years of reducing its reliance on Russian gas, the European Commission (EC) on May 6 presented a detailed roadmap to fully sever the European Union’s energy dependence on Russia by 2027.
The plan has been described as the bloc’s most comprehensive effort yet to end imports of Russian gas, oil, and nuclear fuel, a dependency critics argue has long compromised EU sovereignty and funded the Kremlin’s war machine in Ukraine.