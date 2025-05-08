At least 19 children were killed and 78 injured in April, the highest verified monthly number of child casualties since June 2022.
The agreement, signed on April 30, establishes a joint investment fund between Kyiv and Washington and grants the U.S. special access to projects developing Ukraine's natural resources.
Three women in Kharkiv, believing the truce was in effect, were injured by a Russian drone while gardening.
Russian forces struck the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with a drone on Feb. 14, breaking through the confinement and creating a 15-meter hole in it.
The denunciation of the convention will take effect six months after the decision is made.
Xi Jinping is one of 27 leaders expected to attend the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital on May 9.
Some 2020 medical facilities were partially damaged, while another 305 were completely destroyed, the ministry's statement read.
The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"Everyone in Moscow must know that they have to reckon with us. Europe will support Ukraine," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.
Ukraine is considering moving away from the U.S. dollar and closer to the euro as a benchmark for the hryvnia, National Bank Governor Andrii Pyshnyi told Reuters.
The Atesh partisan group claims it disabled communication at several Russian military facilities when it allegedly destroyed equipment at a transformer substation in the village of Mogiltsy in Russia's Moscow Oblast.
When asked if he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent replied, saying, "Yes."
"The Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict. We think they’re asking for too much," U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on May 7, according to Politico.
Russian attacks kill, injure Ukrainian civilians despite Putin's Victory Day 'ceasefire'
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 7 civilians and injured at least 31 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 8, some after the beginning of the Kremlin's self-declared "truce'" to mark its Victory Day later this week.
The so-called "humanitarian" unilateral ceasefire runs from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11, the Kremlin has said.
But on the morning of May 8, Russian attacks killed and injured Ukrainian civilians in at least two oblasts.
In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces hit a house with an aerial bomb, killing a 55-year-old woman at around 3 a.m. local time in the Mykolaiv community. The woman's 24-year-old son was injured in the attack.
Three other people were injured in the Yunakivka, Vorozhba, and Bilopillia communities, the local military administration reported.
In Kharkiv Oblast, women aged 18, 30, and 58 were injured when a Russian FPV drone struck their car on the morning of May 8. According to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachiv Military Administration, the women thought there was a ceasefire, so they went to the garden to plant potatoes.
Prior to the midnight start of the truce, Russian forces also killed at least six and injured at least 20 people in Donetsk Oblast. In Myrnohrad, two people were killed and five others injured, while in Pokrovsk, one person was killed and another was injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.
In Kostiantynivka, 13 people were injured because of the Russian strikes. In Illinivka, one person was killed, and in Oleksandr-Kalyniv, two people were killed and another one was injured.
In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.
In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked the Novopavlivka community, injuring a 72-year-old woman on May 7, the local military administration reported.
In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was injured due to the Russian attack on the Huliaipole community. Russian forces targeted settlements with three guided aerial bombs, according to the local military administration.
Over the past day, Russian forces also launched 31 drones from the Russian city of Millerovo against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
Ukraine's air defense shot down 20 drones, while another six disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.
As of 8:00 a.m. on May 8, no missile attacks or drone launches were recorded in Ukrainian airspace. However, during the night, Russian forces intensified tactical aviation strikes using guided aerial bombs in Sumy Oblast, the statement added.