Poland's Duda calls on Trump to pressure Russia with 'economic instruments'

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged U.S. President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia to force an end to its war against Ukraine, Politico reported on May 5.

Duda said the United States has tools that can effectively influence the Kremlin, arguing that only Trump has real leverage over Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"America can use various economic instruments to force Russia to respect certain actions," Duda told the Axel Springer Global Reporters Network.

He added that Trump has "the right tools to block Putin's fundamental interests" and is capable of implementing "very radical, very harsh" measures.

The call comes as Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs and sanctions on Russia but has yet to implement concrete measures since taking office.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump warned Moscow that the U.S. could "do it the easy way or the hard way," referring to potential economic penalties.

Duda suggested that Trump has "seen the reality" after recent discussions with Putin and is now positioned to push for serious negotiations.

Kyiv has long urged Washington to intensify pressure on Moscow. Trump himself has recently expressed frustration with Russia's unwillingness to negotiate, saying on April 26 that Putin might be "tapping me along" and is uninterested in ending the war.

"He (Trump) can see what his (Putin's) position is and to what extent he is ready to engage in serious talks about ending the war," Duda said. "The President of the United States has the means at his disposal to force Russia to comply."

Ukraine has signaled readiness for a full 30-day ceasefire since early March, contingent on reciprocal terms from Russia. Moscow has refused a full truce unless Ukraine accepts extraordinary concessions, including halting all foreign military aid.

Support for stronger measures is growing in Washington. At least 72 U.S. senators are prepared to back severe sanctions and steep tariffs targeting Russia and countries supporting its energy exports, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters on May 1.

The proposed bill includes new penalties on Russia and 500% tariffs on imports from nations buying Russian oil, gas, or uranium if Putin avoids serious peace talks.

Trump, in a May 4 interview with NBC News, said the U.S. may consider additional sanctions if Russia does not agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.