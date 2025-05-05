The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

'Meeting is clearly on the radar' — Kremlin on potential Trump-Putin meeting

by Kateryna Hodunova May 5, 2025 9:13 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018 (Yuri Kadobnov / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is necessary in many ways, but has not been scheduled yet, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 5.

Peskov's statement comes as the Trump administration has been attempting to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table. Yet, progress has been limited.

Trump's team has pressured Kyiv to make concessions to Russia without applying visible pressure on Moscow to halt its aggression.

"Such a meeting is clearly on the radar, and in many ways, we believe that it is certainly necessary. It must be prepared appropriately, and this requires efforts at a variety of expert levels," Peskov said.

"It requires the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Washington, which have been launched and are now ongoing," the spokesperson added.

Peskov added that Putin's schedule for mid-May does not currently include a trip to the Middle East, where he could potentially meet with Trump.

Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progression of peace negotiations, claiming on April 26 that Putin may be "tapping me along," and that he may not be interested in ending the war.

Trump has also reportedly been wavering over his commitment to continue to serve as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. A possible exit from the peace efforts raises concerns that the U.S. might also cease all backing for Ukraine, including intelligence support.

Despite recent disagreements, Ukraine and the U.S. signed a minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund in Ukraine on April 30.

The deal was negotiated over several months and led to a low point in bilateral relations following the infamous White House argument between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump on Feb. 28.

A minerals deal won’t stop Russia’s war
News of Victoria Roshchyna’s brutal death at the hands of Russian captors shocked Ukraine and the world last week. Her body was returned mutilated — eyes gouged out, brain removed — bearing evidence of unspeakable brutality. It wasn’t an accident of war. It was a signature of it. This is
The Kyiv IndependentAndrew Chakhoyan
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 AM

Minerals deal 'important part' of future security guarantees, ambassador says.

"So this economic partnership deal in itself is a very important part of the broader security... architecture... frankly, that fund will be successful if Ukraine is stable and peaceful. So in a way, it's an important part of... future security guarantees," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.