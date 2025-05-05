'Meeting is clearly on the radar' — Kremlin on potential Trump-Putin meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is necessary in many ways, but has not been scheduled yet, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 5.

Peskov's statement comes as the Trump administration has been attempting to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table. Yet, progress has been limited.

Trump's team has pressured Kyiv to make concessions to Russia without applying visible pressure on Moscow to halt its aggression.

"Such a meeting is clearly on the radar, and in many ways, we believe that it is certainly necessary. It must be prepared appropriately, and this requires efforts at a variety of expert levels," Peskov said.

"It requires the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Washington, which have been launched and are now ongoing," the spokesperson added.

Peskov added that Putin's schedule for mid-May does not currently include a trip to the Middle East, where he could potentially meet with Trump.

Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progression of peace negotiations, claiming on April 26 that Putin may be "tapping me along," and that he may not be interested in ending the war.

Trump has also reportedly been wavering over his commitment to continue to serve as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. A possible exit from the peace efforts raises concerns that the U.S. might also cease all backing for Ukraine, including intelligence support.

Despite recent disagreements, Ukraine and the U.S. signed a minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund in Ukraine on April 30.

The deal was negotiated over several months and led to a low point in bilateral relations following the infamous White House argument between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump on Feb. 28.