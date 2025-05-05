The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Trump & Russia, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ceasefire
Edit post

'It's a lot' — Trump on Putin's proposed 3-day truce

by Abbey Fenbert May 5, 2025 10:52 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire is a significant step towards a peace settlement, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on May 5.

"As you know, President Putin just announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot, if you know where we started from," Trump told reporters in an Oval Office briefing.

Putin on April 28 announced a so-called "humanitarian truce" from May 7-9, during Moscow's Victory Day celebrations. The offer comes as Russia continues to reject Kyiv and Washington's calls for a complete 30-day ceasefire on all hostilities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Putin's announcement as a "theatrical performance" rather than a serious move towards peace.

Trump nevertheless expressed optimism about prospects for a peace agreement in the new future.

"I think Russia, with the price of oil right now, oil's gone down, I think we're in a good position to settle," he told reporters.

"They want to settle, Ukraine wants to settle. If I weren't president, nobody would be settling."

Putin's proposal for a Victory Day truce came shortly after Trump expressed frustration with Russia's lack of cooperation in peace negotiations. Trump on April 26 said that Putin may not be genuinely interested in ending the war.

"(H)e's just tapping me along," Trump wrote on social media, adding that the U.S. may need to escalate by imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

Two days later, Putin announced the three-day truce. Similarly, Putin called for a temporary Easter truce shortly after Trump threatened to withdraw from peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The move was widely dismissed by world leaders as a media stunt to appease Trump. Ukraine accused Russia of violating its own ceasefire nearly 3,000 times in 30 hours.

Ukraine has been willing to begin a full 30-day ceasefire with Russia since early March, when the U.S. first proposed an interim truce. Kyiv's only requirement is that Moscow abide by the same terms, while Russia has refused to impose a full ceasefire unless Ukraine makes extraordinary concessions, such as refusing all foreign military aid.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed on May 5 that a meeting between Putin and Trump is "on the radar" but has not yet been scheduled. Putin has already met several times with Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has played a key role in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv reportedly targets Moscow, destroys drone control center in Kursk Oblast
Key developments on May 5: * Ahead of Putin’s Victory Day Parade, Ukrainian drones reportedly target Moscow, Russian officials claim * Ukraine strikes Russian drone control center in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff says * Special tribunal against Russian leadership may be launched in 2026, President’s Office says * Czech Republic ready to train
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 AM

Minerals deal 'important part' of future security guarantees, ambassador says.

"So this economic partnership deal in itself is a very important part of the broader security... architecture... frankly, that fund will be successful if Ukraine is stable and peaceful. So in a way, it's an important part of... future security guarantees," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.