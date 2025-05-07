Canada initiates court proceedings to seize Russian Antonov An-124 aircraft

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada has initiated court proceedings to seize a Russian Antonov An-124 "Ruslan" transport aircraft, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said on May 6.

The aircraft, owned by Russian Volga-Dnepr cargo airlines, has remained grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, amid a travel ban on Russian aircraft in Canadian airspace.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Canadian publication InSauga that the Canadian government had initiated proceedings in the Ontario Superior Court.

"The Attorney General of Canada commenced forfeiture proceedings by seeking the issuance of a Notice of Application by the Superior Court of Ontario on March 18, 2025," the spokesperson said.

The aircraft, which is approximately 69 metres long and 21 meters tall and originally produced in Ukraine, is the world’s largest mass-produced cargo plane.

The similar Ukrainian-owned and produced Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft served as a one-off flagship of the Antonov An-124, until it was destroyed by Russian forces at Hostomel airport in February 2022.

"I am convinced that all these actions are leading to one outcome: the 'Ruslan' will soon have a new home — in Ukraine, where it will serve our country’s needs," Stefanishyna said in a statement.

"I’m grateful to Canada for its unwavering support and decisive actions. Justice is not just a word — it's the concrete steps we are witnessing today. And this is just the beginning."