Bessent agrees Putin is a war criminal, but peace talks should continue, he says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed when asked if he considered Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on May 7.

When asked, "Do you consider Vladimir Putin a war criminal?" by Democratic Representative Juan Vargas, Bessent replied, saying, "Yes."

Bessent has previously been critical of Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. On May 1, Bessent suggested a reset in relations between Ukraine and the U.S. following the signing of a bilateral minerals deal on April 30.

The comments were made as Bessent spoke in the U.S. Congress and gave an annual testimony in front of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

When Vargas asked, "Would you negotiate with a war criminal?" Bessent replied, saying, "I think that's the nature of diplomacy, one must negotiate with both sides, Sir."

"I believe negotiation was needed with the Japanese after World War II," Bessent added.

The previous administration, led by former U.S. President Joe Biden, provided Ukraine with aid but imposed "very weak" sanctions on Russia, Bessent said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in April that the minerals deal would underscore Washington's commitment to Ukraine as an economic partner and could be used as leverage to encourage Russia to negotiate an end to its war.

The minerals deal establishes a 50-50 joint investment fund focused on new critical minerals and energy projects.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the fund will capture revenues from newly licensed projects, while existing projects and budgeted income remain outside the agreement’s scope.

The deal was negotiated for months and became a point of tension between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump, who got into a heated argument in the White House on Feb. 28 when the deal was set to be signed by the two leaders.