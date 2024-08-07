Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Africa, Russia's allies, Nigeria
Nigeria detains tailors who made Russian flags for anti-government protests

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2024 10:25 AM 2 min read
The flag of the Federal Republic of Nigeria seen in the gallery of flags of the participating countries in the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Nigeria has detained several tailors for making Russian flags that were used during anti-government protests in the country's northern states, Reuters reported on Aug. 6, citing law enforcement authorities.

The protests in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, came amid growing Western concern over Russia's security ties to the region, including states such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, where military leaders have seized power in coups.

The latter two countries recently severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have protested since Aug. 1 against President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms. These changes have led to the partial elimination of gasoline and electricity subsidies and inflation, which has reached 30-year highs.

The protests ended following a police crackdown.

In the northern states of Borno, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina, protesters were seen waving hundreds of Russian flags, with some calling for a military takeover.

"We are waving the Russian flag because Tinubu's government is not listening to us. Russian presidents always support African nations' development, unlike other nations," Lawal Kodo, a 28-year-old protester in Kano, told Reuters on Aug. 5.

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria denied any involvement, according to the news agency.

Nigeria's state security agency, the DSS, reported the detention of some of the tailors' "sponsors" without providing details. The investigation was ongoing, so the exact number of tailors and the so-called sponsors was not disclosed, Reuters said.

Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, called waving a foreign flag during anti-government protests "treason."

Russia's illicit activities and ties to authoritarian regimes in Africa have been under the public eye for years. Russian mercenaries on the continent, like the Wagner Group, whose operations help to fill Moscow's coffers, have been repeatedly accused of human rights abuses against local populations.

The Wagner Group, founded by the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been particularly active in Mali and stands accused of perpetrating war crimes and widespread looting.

Mali broke diplomatic ties with Ukraine over its alleged support of Tuareg-led rebels after reports that Malian soldiers and Wagner Group mercenaries suffered losses in clashes with anti-government groups.

Mali's transitional government has not provided evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the incident.

Russian companies increasingly looking to Africa to fill vacancies, media reports
The data analyzed by RBC indicated that seven of the 10 countries with the highest increase in vacancies posted by Russian companies were in Africa.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:28 PM  (Updated: )

Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate.

Tim Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.
