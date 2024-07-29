Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Wagner Group, Africa, Russian mercenaries, Mali, Russia
Edit post

Wagner confirms deaths of soldiers in Mali, blames battle defeat on 'sandstorm'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 29, 2024 12:54 PM 2 min read
Supporters of Malian military junta wave Russian flags in Bamako, Mali, on May 13, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. Ousmane Makaveli/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Telegram accounts affiliated with the Wagner Group confirmed on July 29 the deaths of some of its soldiers in a battle in Mali, including one of the local commanders.

The acknowledgment follows claims by Tuareg rebels on July 27 that a two-day battle had destroyed an "entire column of the Malian army and Russian mercenaries."

According to the Telegram message, Wagner troops and their Malian army comrades fought off the initial assault by Tuareg rebels, but a sandstorm allowed to the rebels to regroup and lay an ambush, resulting in heavy losses for the coalition of Russian mercenaries and Malian government soldiers.

A source who previously served in Wagner told the BBC's Russian service that as many as 82 Russian mercenaries were killed in the fighting.

Russian Telegram channels also reported on that Nikita Fedyanin, the administrator of the Grey Zone, a major Telegram channel covering Wagner actions in Ukraine and Africa, was among those killed.

The channels, including those linked to the Wagner Group, published photos and videos allegedly showing the bodies of killed mercenaries and destroyed equipment.

An Mi-24 attack helicopter was among the pieces of equipment reportedly destroyed.

If the casualty estimates are true, it would be the biggest loss of Russian mercenaries abroad since the 2018 Battle of Khasham in Syria, excluding fighting in Ukraine. In the battle, Wagner soldiers and other mercenaries supporting Syrian government forces engaged the U.S. military and Syrian rebels and reportedly suffered heavy losses.

Wagner mercenaries fought in Ukraine and launched a brief rebellion against the Kremlin in June 2023, marching on Moscow before abruptly ending their mutiny. After the failed rebellion, some Wagner members signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, and others went to fight in Africa.

US announces new sanctions against 2 mining companies in Central African Republic over links to Wagner
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commented on the sanctions, saying that the companies were “advancing the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group’s security operations and its illicit mining endeavors in Africa.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.