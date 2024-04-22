Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ramstein, Military aid, Ukraine, War, Defense aid
Edit post

Media: Next Ramstein summit to be held on April 26

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2024 5:42 PM 1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Rustem Umerov/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will take place on April 26, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren reportedly told European defense ministers on April 22.

"At the end of the week, there will be a Ramstein format meeting," Ollongren said, according to European Pravda.

"So this is an important week. Everyone needs to step up their efforts," Ollongren reportedly said.

The U.S.-led UDCG comprises over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and meets regularly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The next meeting, which will be online, will take place exactly two years after the first Ramstein-format summit was held on April 26, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The last UDCG was held on March 19, during which Germany announced new military assistance for Ukraine worth $540 million.

While the UDCG is led by the U.S., the group is considering transferring its leadership to NATO control to shield it from a potential Donald Trump presidency, Politico reported earlier in April.

Ukraine war latest: US House passes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine; Navy confirms Russian ship hit in Sevastopol
Key developments on April 20-21: * US House passes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine; Zelensky praises US House for passing it * Senator says US could start sending ATACMS to Kyiv in 1 week * Ukraine’s Navy confirms Russian ship Kommuna hit in Sevastopol * Ukrainian drones strike Russian energy fac…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:59 PM

Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:44 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.