Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read
General view of the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will take place on Jan. 9, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Jan. 3, citing the U.S. Air Force.

The meeting will be the first since the leader-level summit in Germany was postponed in October 2024 after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.

No further details about the upcoming Ramstein summit have been provided.

The meeting will take place as Russian troops continue to push forward in Donetsk Oblast, advancing near the key town of Pokrovsk. Ukraine's General Staff recorded 138 clashes on the battlefield over the past day.

The U.S. is ramping up its military aid to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office later this month. The latest security assistance package announced by the Biden administration in December was worth nearly $2.5 billion.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a U.S.-led group consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last Ramstein meeting on Sept. 6 was the group's 24th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
