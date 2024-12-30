Skip to content
News Feed, Joe Biden, Military aid, US aid, US assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine, Russia, War
Biden announces $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 2:46 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for photos on stage during an event with world leaders in New York City, US on Sep. 25, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth nearly $2.5 billion on Dec. 30.

The package includes a $1.25 billion "drawdown package" of military equipment for Ukraine and $1.22 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a Pentagon-led program that procures arms for Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.

According to a White House statement, the resources will provide both immediate and long-term military support, including air defense systems, artillery, and other critical weaponry.

"As I committed earlier this year, the Department of Defense has now allocated all remaining USAI funds appropriated by Congress in the supplemental that I signed in April, and my Administration is fully utilizing the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of U.S. equipment for Ukraine," Biden said in the statement.

"I’ve directed my Administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible — including drawing down older U.S. equipment for Ukraine, rapidly delivering it to the battlefield, and then revitalizing the U.S. defense industrial base to modernize and replenish our stockpiles with new weapons," he added.

The announcement comes just weeks before Donald Trump takes office next month.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. provided more than $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

According to the statement, the U.S. Department of Defense "is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter."

"At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office," Biden said.

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.