Next Ramstein summit to be held on Feb. 12 under UK chairmanship, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 5, 2025 6:22 PM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose ahead of their bilateral talks in front of Mariinskyi Palace on Jan. 16, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (by Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will take place on Feb. 12 under the chairmanship of the U.K. instead of the U.S., Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Feb. 5, citing its undisclosed sources.

Following Donald Trump's administration's takeover of the White House, the future format of Ramstein's meetings remained uncertain. Trump has also signaled his intention to break with the current U.S. strategy concerning Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in January the next summit would be held in Brussels before the Munich Security Conference scheduled for Feb. 14-16. Pistorius did not disclose the meeting format, adding that it depended on the future U.S. administration.

Some of Ramstein's functions, with the exception of organizing the Ramstein format meetings, have already been transferred to NATO.

The NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) mission has been launched in Wiesbaden, Germany, to coordinate the fulfillment of the countries' pledges to supply weapons.

The UDCG consists of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last Ramstein meeting on Jan. 9 was the group's 25th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

During the last meeting in the Ramstein format, one of the major topics of discussion was the protection of Ukraine's airspace, including providing new air defense systems.

What are Trump’s options on Russia’s war against Ukraine?
As U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20, Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance. While some potential details of Trump’s future peace proposals have been leaked, the overall plan still remains unclear. Since the Nov. 5 presidential election, Trump and his team have sent
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
7:08 PM
Video

Why does Trump want Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 3 he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” But what exactly did Trump mean and what does Ukraine have to offer to the U.S?
11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
