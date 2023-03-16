Zelensky: World is strong enough to punish Russia for war against Ukraine
March 5, 2023 10:01 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on March 5 that the “world is strong enough to punish Russia for the war."
“Step by step, we are moving towards ensuring that the terrorist state is held fully responsible for what has been committed against our state, against our people,” Zelensky said at the United for Justice conference, which was attended by a number of lawyers from Ukraine, Europe and other countries.
He added that all Russians involved in murders and aggression against Ukraine must be punished.
“Step by step, we are moving towards ensuring that the terrorist state is held fully responsible for what has been committed against our state, against our people,” Zelensky said at the United for Justice conference, which was attended by a number of lawyers from Ukraine, Europe and other countries.
He added that all Russians involved in murders and aggression against Ukraine must be punished.
“We will provide the world with enough courage and tools to make this punishment happen. Confidence in this is growing every week,” Zelensky said.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief