Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zelensky: World is strong enough to punish Russia for war against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 10:01 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on March 5 that the “world is strong enough to punish Russia for the war." 

“Step by step, we are moving towards ensuring that the terrorist state is held fully responsible for what has been committed against our state, against our people,” Zelensky said at the United for Justice conference, which was attended by a number of lawyers from Ukraine, Europe and other countries. 

He added that all Russians involved in murders and aggression against Ukraine must be punished. 

“We will provide the world with enough courage and tools to make this punishment happen. Confidence in this is growing every week,” Zelensky said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

