externalZelensky: Ukraine’s military has liberated 776 square kilometers over past week

This item is part of our running news digest

October 8, 2022 1:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video address on Oct. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 29 settlements have been liberated, including six in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast. In total, over 2,400 square kilometers and 96 settlements have been liberated since the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. “The liberation of all our land is the basis of peace and security for all Ukrainians,” Zelensky said.

