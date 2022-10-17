Zelensky: Ukraine’s military has liberated 776 square kilometers over past week
This item is part of our running news digest
October 8, 2022 1:22 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In a video address on Oct. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 29 settlements have been liberated, including six in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast. In total, over 2,400 square kilometers and 96 settlements have been liberated since the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. “The liberation of all our land is the basis of peace and security for all Ukrainians,” Zelensky said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.